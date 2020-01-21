LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — Terry Wheland, age 71, of LaFollette, departed this life Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

She is preceded in death by father: Adam Cassidy, mother: Violet Jones, sister: Velma Cassidy, granddaughter: Tamara Cadle.

She is survived by son: Kevin Wheland, daughters: Stacie Cadle and Lisa Lynch, grandsons: Nick Wheland and Aaron Lynch, granddaughters: Ashley Edwards, Torrie Orick, and Alyssa Lynch, great grandchildren Keylee and Kali Lynch, Zailan McNew, Sophie Short and Willow Edwards. Sisters: Jeanie Burns and Sandy Hardy, brothers: Charles Cassidy and Roger Cassidy, several nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

Terry's guest book may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com

