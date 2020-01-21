Terry Wheland

Service Information
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7452
Obituary
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — Terry Wheland, age 71, of LaFollette, departed this life Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

She is preceded in death by father: Adam Cassidy, mother: Violet Jones, sister: Velma Cassidy, granddaughter: Tamara Cadle.

She is survived by son: Kevin Wheland, daughters: Stacie Cadle and Lisa Lynch, grandsons: Nick Wheland and Aaron Lynch, granddaughters: Ashley Edwards, Torrie Orick, and Alyssa Lynch, great grandchildren Keylee and Kali Lynch, Zailan McNew, Sophie Short and Willow Edwards. Sisters: Jeanie Burns and Sandy Hardy, brothers: Charles Cassidy and Roger Cassidy, several nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

Terry's guest book may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com

The family has entrusted the care of Terry Wheland to Martin Wilson Funeral Home "Where families matter most"
Published in The Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
