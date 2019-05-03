MIDDLESBORO - MiddlesboroThelma Sue Miracle, age 70, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1948, the daughter of Steve Howerton and Lena Hancock of Middlesboro, KY.

She was the loving wife of Harvey Miracle for 45 years and was a member of the Dunlap Baptist Church where she enjoyed playing the piano. She loved spending time with her family and her cat Gracie and she also enjoyed sitting with the elderly. She attended Middlesboro High School and had received her GED from KCTCS. She was a former employee of M. Fine Corporation for over 25 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Harvey Miracle; two Sons, Bertan Michel and Herman Ray; and her Great-Grandaughter, Amelia Ayers.

She is survived by the following: Brothers, Roy Howerton and Paul Hancock; Sons and their spouses, Steven (Shirley) Miracle, Harvey (Allison) Miracle and Joseph (Alison) Miracle; Grandchildren, Kennedy Miracle, Caden Miracle, Cooper Miracle, Olivia Roberts, Brandon (Allie) Ayers, Caleb (Shawna) Ayers and Nathan (Katelyn Arnett) Miracle; and Great-Grandchildren, Brynlee England, Reagan Ayers, Nora Ayers and Keaton Ayers, due in September, 2019. Also, special friends, Fern Raines, Claudette Minor; cousin, Jane Seymour and a host of other loving relatives.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Jack Daniels officiating, all at the Dunlap Baptist Church, Middlesboro, KY. Music will be provided by Ronnie and Teresa Carey. Pallbearers will be her Grandsons, Caden Miracle, Cooper Miracle, Brandon Ayers, Caleb Ayers, Nathan Miracle and Charles Burnett. Graveside service will be on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, KY.

Guestbook and online condolences can be signed at www.creechfh.com

Creech Funeral Home entrusted with all arrangements.