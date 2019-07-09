LATONIA - Thomas Ray Howard, 64, a resident of Latonia, formerly of Middlesboro, KY, passed away Thursday July 4, 2019 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Born October 17, 1954 in Cincinnati, OH, he was the son of the late Preston Ray (2019) and Inez Thompson Howard (2009).

Tom was retired as a shipping manager in Hebron, KY. On November 20, 1992, he was married to the former Shirley Wilson. He loved fishing and eating "free meals" at the casinos, but his true love was for his family. He was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Dry Ridge.

Survivors, in additional to his wife, Shirley, include two sons: Shad Michael (Sharifa) Howard of Cincinnati, OH, Thomas Shannon Howard of Bromley, KY, one daughter: Gwen (Steve) Trammel of Owenton, KY; three brothers: Rickey (Jody) Howard of Williamstown, KY, Ronnie (Margie) Howard of Cordova, KY, David (Kelly) Howard of Minnesota Lakes, MN and one sister: Candace Robin McClanahan of Williamstown, KY. Seven grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be held at Blackmont Baptist Church in Hulen, KY on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held Saturday beginning at 11:00 and going until the time of the funeral at 2:00.

Burial will be in Upland Cemetery in Hulen, KY. Memorial Contributions may be made in Tom's memory to: Blackmont Baptist Church or (Liver Treatment Program) in care of Stanley Funeral Homes, P. O. Box 130 Williamstown, KY 41097