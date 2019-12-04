SPEEDWELL - Tilmon Howard "TH" Heck, Jr., 85 of Speedwell, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Fort Sanders Medical Center, Knoxville. He was born on April 8, 1934 in Speedwell, TN a son of the late Tilmon Howard and Kate Miracle Heck. He had been a foreman for the State of Tennessee Highway Department.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Lee Jones Heck; brothers, Aaron, Olen, Clayton, Frank and Sam; sister, Lola; nephews, Olen Ray Heck and special friend, Rusty Beeler.

Survivors include his sister, Edith Heck Hale; special friends, Johnny and Denise Leach and Wayne Brown. Special thanks to Amedisys for the excellent care.

Services will be at 7:00 PM Saturday at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Branscomb and Rev. Thomas Cutcher. The obituary will be read by Amanda English. Music will be by the Glory Road Boys.

Burial will be on Sunday, December 8 at 2:00 PM. In the Greasy Hollow Cemetery, Speedwell, TN. The family and friends will leave from the funeral home at 1:30 PM to go to the cemetery in procession. Pallbearers will be Keith Stafford, Ronnie Carey, Mike Slaven, Kenny Treece, Dennis Graves and Sherman Turner.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel, Harrogate, which is honored to serve the family and friends of Tilmon Howard Heck, Jr. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.asvalleychapel.com.