HARROGATE - Timothy Daniel Brooks, age 34, of Harrogate TN was born January 2, 1985 and passed away on June 2, 2019. He served his country, as a sergeant in the United States Army, with the 276th Support Company out of Richland, VA. Tim served in the Iraq War from 2003 until 2005 and continued to serve in the US Army until 2011. In his personal life he had both his private and commercial pilot's licenses and was a passionate aviator. Tim was preceded in death by his father Wayne D. Brooks, brother Tyler W. Brooks, uncle Kim F. Roberts, maternal grandfather Arthur F. Roberts, paternal grandparents Marshall V. Brooks and Ocie Brooks. He is survived by mother Dawn S. Brooks. Nana Frieda K. Roberts. Uncle Dean and Auntie Fran Roberts. Cousins Melanie F. Roberts and Derek A. Roberts. Fiancé Brittany R. Estes. As well as his beloved Malibu, and a host of loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday June 7th from 5 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell. The funeral service will be Saturday June 8th at 12 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. The graveside service will follow in the Cave Springs Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will hold a reception following the graveside service at the Old Town Grill in Tazewell.

Pallbearers: Ben Spies, Justin Collett, Spencer Cline, Leonard Bowen, Matt Earl, John Thomas, Jake Fait, Jonathan Denman. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.