HARROGATE - Tommy K Good, 62, of Harrogate, TN went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019 at UK Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was born March 22, 1957 to John and Dorsie Good in Middlesboro KY.

Tommy had a great love of the lake and enjoyed staying on the houseboat and fishing. He also loved riding his Harley. He was preceded in death by his father John T. Good and a sister Gloria Diana Good.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary, daughter Shannon (Jeremy) Glenn, son Adam, stepson Steven (April) Bradburn and two granddaughters, Emily Bradburn and Kimber Good, and brother Dwayne (Sherry) Good. And a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, at the Creech Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Glenn presiding. Interment will follow in the Good Cemetery at Hutch, KY.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.creechfh.com

Creech Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.