  • "So very sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your..."
    - Ron Harrell
  • "Shannon and Adam so very sorry for your loss. In my prayers."
    - Marty Wilson
  • "Im so sorry for you loss Mary, May GOD, friends and family..."
    - Samantha Jones
  • "May God comfort you during this difficult time. Love you..."
    - Bubbles Cuel-Girdler
  • "I went to school with Tommy will miss him very much. I..."
    - Pat Davis
Service Information
Creech Funeral Home - Middlesboro
112 South 21st Street
Middlesboro, KY
40965
(606)-248-4700
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Creech Funeral Home - Middlesboro
112 South 21st Street
Middlesboro, KY 40965
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Creech Funeral Home - Middlesboro
112 South 21st Street
Middlesboro, KY 40965
View Map
Obituary
HARROGATE - Tommy K Good, 62, of Harrogate, TN went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019 at UK Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was born March 22, 1957 to John and Dorsie Good in Middlesboro KY.

Tommy had a great love of the lake and enjoyed staying on the houseboat and fishing. He also loved riding his Harley. He was preceded in death by his father John T. Good and a sister Gloria Diana Good.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary, daughter Shannon (Jeremy) Glenn, son Adam, stepson Steven (April) Bradburn and two granddaughters, Emily Bradburn and Kimber Good, and brother Dwayne (Sherry) Good. And a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, at the Creech Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Glenn presiding. Interment will follow in the Good Cemetery at Hutch, KY.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.creechfh.com

Creech Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
