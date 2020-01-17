HARROGATE, Tenn. — Tommy Wayne Murphy, age 70, a resident of Harrogate, TN, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on August 27, 1949 in Pineville, KY to the late Tom and Nera Murphy. Tommy had many hobbies that he enjoyed, he loved the outdoors and he loved being with people. He enjoyed visiting with friends at local businesses just to be able to talk, fellowship, and be around those he loved.

Tommy is survived by the following members of his family, loving wife of 46 years, Carolyn Murphy, son Jeff Murphy and his wife Shelia, daughter Jennifer Murphy Carroll and her husband Jamie, grandchildren Brennan Murphy, Brady Carroll, Tate Murphy, and Blakely Carroll, brother Denver Murphy and wife Shirley, and sister Carolyn Hendrickson, and very special friend Jack Ed Cornett.

And a host of many nieces, nephews, brother and sister -in- laws, relatives, and friends who will miss him dearly.

The Family of Tommy Murphy will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Rice presiding. Music will be provided by Jill Ramey, Sherry Lindsey, and Judy Rice.

Graveside services will immediately follow in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors.

Pallbearers will be Rev. David Rice, Jeff Murphy, Jamie Carroll, Kenny Murphy, Denver Murphy, James Rice, Tilmon Rice, and Jack Ed Cornett.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Brennan Murphy, Brady Carroll, Tate Murphy, and Blakely Carroll.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Murphy Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com