MIDDLESBORO - Vickie Lynn Slusher, age 65, a resident of Middlesboro, passed away October 9, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Middlesboro, KY on July 31, 1954 to the late Jack and Billie Mason Fretwell.

She was a graduate of Middlesboro High School, class of 1972. She loved attending her class reunions and maintaining the connections with her classmates.

Vickie was one of a kind - A selfless Christian that truly served her Lord with her amazing heart and soul. Her vivacious smile, her joyous laugh, and her radiant glow would light up any room and draw people near. There are truly no words to capture the kind of person she was, the beautiful life that she lived, or the many lives she touched. The depth of her love for family, friends, people, and most importantly her Lord and Savior will graciously be remembered.

Vickie was also a proud, hardworking, and loving mother. She made sure everyone knew how much she loved her son, Daniel, and how proud she was of him. She spent many years serving her community as a Bank Teller (First State Bank & Commercial Bank), Sunday School Teacher, and Executive Assistant at Coca-Cola. She loved to work but eventually stepped away to focus on family and raising her "grandchildren" - who brought great joy to her life.

She loved the beach, the lake, and fall was her favorite season as the colors and temperatures allowed her to showcase her unmatched sense of style.

She was a testimony - Vickie knew that through her unshakeable faith, The Lord guided her through her toughest battles and gave her the strength to overcome all challenges that crossed her path. This strong testimony gives peace, comfort, and assurance that her beautiful soul will remain alive. "When you saw only one set of footprints, it was then I carried you."

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Britt Slusher, stepfather Billie Joe Mike and her grandparents, Chalk and June Mason, and Sherman and Margaret Fretwell.

She is survived by the following members of her family, her beloved son Daniel Britton Slusher, her sisters Jackie Keck and Margaret (Tony) Jones, stepsister Jennifer (Eddie) Suttle, and Angelia Oaks, stepbrother Jeff (Patti) Mike, nieces and nephews Lindsey Ricci (daughter she never had) (Brett Hannaford), Josh Keck (Amber Barnes), Anthony (Brittany) Jones, and Jennifer (Shawn) Brumbach, her special "grandchildren" Baylee Madison Keck, Joseph Adam, Ava Elyse, and Isabelle Ricci, Breanna Hubbard, Kylie Barnes, A.J. and Cameron Jones. Her "Uber Man" Roy Amburgey, and very special friend Eddie Beeler.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Garry Bingham presiding. Music will be provided by Eddie and Judy Adkins.

Entombment will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

The family of Vickie Slusher will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

