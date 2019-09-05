MIDDLESBORO — Vinie Delora Burns Wagner, 83, of Middlesboro, passed away Saturday, August 31, at the Pikeville Medical Center.

She was born January 6, 1936 in Rose Hill, VA, the daughter of the late Arthur Bradford, Sr. and Linda Brock Bradford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband: Robert Lee Wagner, Sr.; Sons: Gregory Thomas Burns and Jim Lee; Sisters; May Hounshell, Suri Wilson and a Grandson: Gregory Allen Newport.

Survivors include:

Sons: John Lee and LeRoy Burns;

Daughter: Kathy Newport;

Sisters: Ida Hammersley and Fleta Agee;

Brother: Arthur Bradford Jr. and wife Marty.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sheila Swisher for being a great friend and caregiver, Also to Dr. Van Breeding and all the doctors and staff at Pikeville Medical Center.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, at the Bradford-Daniels Cemetery at Rose Hill, VA. Family and friends may gather at the cemetery prior to services.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.creechfh.com

Creech Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.