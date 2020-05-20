Violet J. Burkhart
Violet J Burkhart 1931 - 2020 Loyall-Violet J. Burkhart, 89 of Loyall, Ky passed away peacefully on Saturday morning of May 16, 2019 at the Harlan Health & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on March 28, 1931 in Kitts, KY to the late Dempsey & Lelia Cornett Hicks.

Violet spent 50 years of her life working in Chicago, IL, but moved back to Loyall, KY to be with her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved people and never met a stranger. This was evident in her successful career in hospitality at various hotels and restaurants throughout the Chicago area. She was very active, independent and enjoyed being outdoors whenever possible.

She was the mother of Lonnie (Tricia) Burkhart, Jr of Loyall, KY and Tammy Gaines of Knoxville, TN; she was also blessed with seven wonderful grandchildren, six great grandchildren and remained very close with the Cornett family of Coldiron, KY.

Visitation will be 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Wednesday (May 20) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home. (Guidelines to Public gatherings at funerals will be posted at the funeral home and on our website)

A graveside service will follow at at 1:30 pm at the Cornett Family Cemetery, Coldiron, KY with Rev. Charles Morris officiating.

Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.

Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Violet J. Burkhart.

Published in The Daily News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home
114 South 3rd Street
Harlan, KY 40831
(606) 573-3757
