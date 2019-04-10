PINEVILLE - Virgil Hubbard, 64 of Pineville passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 23, 1954. He was a member of the Straight Creek Holiness Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and he was a hardworking coalminer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hobert and Gracie (Gambrel) Hubbard, one sister, Geraldine Taylor, and three sister-in-laws, Phyllis Hubbard, Marie Hubbard and Judy Hurst.

Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Ruby Johnson Hubbard, one daughter, Brenda and husband John Neal of Pineville, two sons, Dallas and wife Terri Beth Hubbard of Pineville and Dana and wife Holly Hubbard of Pineville, four grandchildren, Bryan Hubbard and wife Madison on Pineville, Morgan Bailey and husband Corey of Pineville, Allison Hubbard and Waylon Hubbard, one great-grandson, Bryan Scott Hubbard, four brothers, Arthur Hubbard and wife Jean of Nancy, KY, Leonard Hubbard and wife Mary Lou of Arjay, KY, Dewey Hubbard and wife Sylvia of Cumberland Gap, TN, and Dale Hubbard and wife Mavis of Pineville, and a host of other relatives and friends and loving church family to mourn his passing.

A special thanks and appreciation to little brother, Dale Hubbard and wife Mavis for their help, love and support through our time of need.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 11 at 2:00PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. John Neal. Burial will follow in the Pinelawn Memorial Gardens with Friends and Family serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 10 from 6:00PM-9:00PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to be serving the Hubbard Family.