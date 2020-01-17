MORRISTOWN — Virgil Lee Gilbert, born June 5, 1940 to Leamon and Della Gilbert in Middlesboro, KY, joined his Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leamon and Della Gilbert; father and mother-in-law, Cal and Alberta Owens of Middlesboro, KY; and brothers, Bobby Joe Gilbert of Fort Wayne, IN and Stanly Gilbert of Pennington Gap, VA.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ruby Owens Gilbert; three children, Teresa Long, Leisa Kent and Tony (Susan) Gilbert all of Whitesburg; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Ann (H.B.) Skelton, Ollie (John) Hightower, Pat (Dwayne) Helton and Cindy (Randy) Napier; brothers, Eddie (Judy) Gilbert, Lannie (Freda) Gilbert, Wayne (Shirley) Gilbert, Jerry (Elaine) Gilbert, Greg "Butch" (Donna) Gilbert, and Bill "Happy" (Debbie) Gilbert; special sister-in-law, Geneva Gilbert Shue of Fort Wayne, IN; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Stubblefield Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Paul Nolan officiating. Singing provided by the Myers Family. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Hamblen Memory Gardens for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to their dear family friend and hospice nurse, Veronica Grier for the loving care provided to Mr. Gilbert.

Arrangements by Stubblefield Funeral Home, Morristown, TN