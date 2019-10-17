MIDDLESBORO - Virgil Maiden, age 98, a resident of Middlesboro, KY went home to be with his Lord October 15, 2019. He was born to the late William Bryant Maiden and Mary Ellen Vaughn Maiden on January 26, 1921. He grew up in the Frakes, KY area.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife (Sweet Doll) of 71 years, Ethel Partin Maiden; Sons, James Alvin Maiden and Mackie Dean Maiden; Sister, Versie Maiden Creech; Grandson, Jeffrey Roy Shotton; Sons-in-law, Albert Welch and Lee Roy Shotton; Grandparents, Willie Greenberry Maiden and Sarah Lowe Maiden, Thomas Vaughn, and Martha Boles Vaughn.

He is survived by his daughters, Erma Maiden Welch and Reba Maiden Shotton; Son, Virgil Gary (Willa) Maiden; Grandchildren, Devena (Rusty) Peace, Leigh Renee Shotton, Gary Bryant (Cecelia) Maiden, Caroline (Randy) Kern; Six (6) Great-grandchildren; One (1) Great-great-grandson; A host of nieces and nephews and a special cousin Billy Maiden and caregiver Deloris Jones.

He accepted the Lord at the early age of 14 years old. He was a member of the Winchester Avenue Church of God. He loved to witness and praise his Lord and Savior.

We would like to thank Dr. Neil Barry, his staff and the Middlesboro ARH for their great care.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charles Helton and Paul Gilbert presiding. Music will be provided by great-granddaughter Taylor Barton and Francis Gambrell.

Entombment will follow in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Middlesboro, KY.

The family of Virgil Maiden will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

