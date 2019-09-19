TOLEDO - Dr. Virginia Anne Chambers, age 88, died on September 13, 2019, at Kingston of Sylvania in Toledo, Ohio. She was born on January 28, 1931 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to J C and Virginia Dobyns Chambers. She graduated from Middlesboro High School in 1948. She was always involved in music activities; studying piano with Webster Taylor and Suzanne Van Vleck, and accompanying groups and soloists while in high school. A member of Trinity Methodist Church as a child, she always regarded Middlesboro as her home and visited frequently with her best friend, Margaret Thompson Howard.

Virginia graduated first from the University of Louisville School of Music and taught elementary music for some ten years in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She continued her education with a Masters degree at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester New York and a PhD at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Her teaching activities included the Rochester (NY) public schools, Eastern Michigan University, SUNY Geneseo, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She ended her career at the University of Toledo (Ohio), retiring in 1997. She was the author of books and teaching materials and was a sought-after lecturer and clinician. Her research concerns were based to some extent on her elementary teaching experiences in Oak Ridge; she was interested in how children learn music and develop music literacy. Many of her publications – coauthored with Dr. Robert DeYarman – are directed to the development of music literacy in both children and adults.

Virginia was predeceased by her parents and her brother Harry. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley Friar Chambers of Richmond VA., two nieces, Carlee Chambers Hosp of Sellersburg IN., and Dolly Shaffner of Mechanicsville, VA and three grandnephews, Schuyler Hosp and Seth and Kirkland Shaffner. She is also survived by her longtime colleague, coauthor and friend, Dr. Robert DeYarman and his wife Gerry of Toledo, and her best friend since earliest childhood, Margaret Thompson Howard, of Middlesboro. She will be interred in the family plot at the Middlesboro Cemetery.

A Memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, September 27 at Westgate Chapel, 2500 Wilford Dr., Toledo, OH 43615. Toledo memorial services entrusted with Habegger Funeral Services.

Graveside services will be held at a later date, in the Chambers Family Plot, at the Middlesboro Cemetery, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Chambers family.

