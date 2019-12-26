PINEVILLE — Virginia Muncy Hendrickson of Pineville, KY, passed away at the Barbourville Nursing Home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was 92 years old.

Mrs. Hendrickson was born December 19, 1927 in Bell County, KY to the late William and Maude (wilder) Muncy. She married the late Robert L Hendrickson and they had one son, Greg. She served as Postmaster of the Fourmile Post Office for 27 years, where she became well-known to those in her community. After retirement, Virginia dedicated her life to her church and her family. Virginia was a firm believer in the Baptist faith and was a member of Riverside Baptist Church for most of her life. She was active in the women's Bible Study class and always made time to read her Bible daily. Virginia was a breast cancer survivor and loved by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Hendrickson; brother, William Lloyd Muncy, sisters, Bernice Keith (John) and Mildred Pigg (Bill).

She is survived by her pride and joy, Gregory R. Hendrickson (Amy); grandchildren, Virginia Rushelle Hendrickson (Kevin), Erica Lynne Hendrickson (Kris), James Robert Hendrickson, Tacoma K. Smith and Gregory Hunter Hendrickson; great-grandchildren, Aliya, Gavin and Ava; siblings, JC Muncy (Kate), Robert Muncy (Juanita), and Barbara Hicks; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be at 11:00 AM Sunday, December 29 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ray Spicer and Rev. Johnny Keith. Burial will be in Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6 until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Hendrickson Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.