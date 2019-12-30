STUARTS — Virginia Ramsey Layman, 95, of Stuarts Draft died Sunday, December 29. Always a strong, independent woman, she lived at her home until the last few months of her life, when she moved to assisted living at Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab in Fishersville, where she received excellent care from the nurses, aides, and other staff members.

Virginia taught English and government at Woodrow Wilson High School and Stuarts Draft High School for 37 years. She served at various times as chairman of the English Department and a senior class sponsor. She served with other teachers and representatives of the state Department of Education to write an English curriculum for the state of Virginia.

She was chairman of the committee that wrote the first Gifted and Talented Program for Augusta County schools, a member and past president of the Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, and a lifetime member of the National Education Association and other professional organizations. She remarked recently that she had taught "practically everyone in Augusta County," and she always enjoyed visits from, and sharing memories with, former students.

Born in Rose Hill, Virginia, she was the youngest of eight children of Edward Witt Ramsey and Martha Ann Johnson. She had four stepsiblings from her father's previous marriage. Her extended family includes a school superintendent, doctors, lawyers, musicians, authors, politicians, ministers, and teachers. After high school she enrolled at Lees-McRae in North Carolina, at the time a junior college, where she played on the women's varsity basketball team. She completed her degree at Radford College, where she graduated at age 18 with a double major in English and social studies. She married George Ellwood Layman of Waynesboro in December 1948. He died in 2006.

Over the years they enjoyed many trips together throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Caribbean islands. She was a college basketball fan, cheering for the UVa and Duke men's teams and the Tennessee women's team. She also was a fan of the Washington Nationals. She was an avid reader of books and often read three newspapers each day. She also enjoyed working crossword puzzles. She and Ellwood were charter members of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, where at various times she taught Sunday school. Survivors are two sons: Mark, of Washington, D.C., and Bruce, of Stuarts Draft; brother-in-law Cecil G. Layman Jr. of Staunton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church chapel. Burial will be private. The family suggests that donations in her memory may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church by check or through its website at http://www.wp-church.com/give. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com