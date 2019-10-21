LAFOLLETTE - Wanda "Faye" Tinnel, 77 of Lafollette passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born January 25, 1942 in Speedwell, Tennessee a daughter of the late Dave and Ada Evans Smith. Faye had been a homemaker and loved her grandchildren very much and enjoyed shopping.

In addition to her parents, Dave and Ada Evans Smith she is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Tinnel and her brothers, Bill Massey and Larry Smith.

She is survived by her daughters, Angie (Tony) Poteet and Lori (David) Dossett; grandchildren, Chris Poteet, Corey (Kelsey) Poteet, Dakota Dossett, Bryce Dossett and Bo Dossett; great granddaughter, Olivia Thomas Poteet and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Service will be Tuesday, October 22 at 7:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel Funeral Home in Harrogate with Pastor Billy Smith. Music will be provided by Ric Miller and Scott Hill. Burial will be Wednesday, October 23 at 11:00 AM in the Greasy Hollow Cemetery in Speedwell. Pallbearers will be Chris Poteet, Corey Poteet, Dakota Dossett, Bo Dossett, Jody Beeler and Jim Beeler, Honorary pallbearers, Garvin Fortner, Billy Smith and Shawn Sharpe.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 22 from 5:00 PM until the funeral hour at 7:00 PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate, which is honored to be serving the Tinnel family.