William A. Rice
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A. Rice 1928 - 2020 HARLAN-Longtime Harlan County Attorney, William A. Rice, 91, of Woodland Hills, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, at the Continue Care Hospital in Corbin, KY.

Mr. Rice was born on September 25, 1928, in Harlan to the late J. Ray and Verda Asher Rice. He was a 1946 graduate of Harlan High School. He played for the 1944 Harlan High School State Championship basketball team and was named first team all tournament team. He was a 1953 Graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law and practiced for 65 years until he retired from the law firm of Rice & Hendrickson. He was a member of the Harlan Co. Bar Association and the Kentucky Bar Association. He was the pastor of the Woodland Hills Church for 47 years, and, along with his wife, Kathleen, founded the Woodland Hills Christian School. He was a member of the Gideons International.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; his beloved wife of 65 years, Kathleen G. Rice; his sons, Robin David Rice and William D. Rice; and, his brother, King Rice.

Survivors include: his children, Jane (Silas Mac) Williams of London, KY, Timothy C. (Cheryl) Rice of Harlan, and Samuel D. Rice of Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Steven D. Rice, Stewart B. (Kaci) Rice, Sarah (Ron) Sellars, Tyler Mac (Christie) Williams, Annie Laurie (Chad) Voelkert, Robin David Rice, Jessica (Glenn) Pfister, and Tyler Storm Rice; 13 great grandchildren; and, sister in law, Joy Marsh Rice of Wilmore, KY.

A private Service was held at 2:00 p.m., Monday (May 18) at the Woodland Hills Church with Timothy C. Rice and Jane Rice Williams speaking.

Burial followed in the Rice Family Cemetery at Tway, KY. Family will serve as Pallbearers.

In Lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Ann Hanley Parkinson's Research Fund, Kentucky Neuroscience Institute, PO Box 34184, Lexington, KY 40588 or to Woodland Hills Church C/O Mrs. Bettye Ingram 184 Meadow Drive, Harlan, KY 40831.

Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of William A. Rice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home
114 South 3rd Street
Harlan, KY 40831
(606) 573-3757
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved