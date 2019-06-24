CLEAR FORK-SHILLALAH - William Delbert Barnett, age 56, of the Clear Fork – Shillalah community, passed away June 20th, 2019.

He was born in Middlesboro, KY on January 10, 1963 to the late Olan Ray and LouVernia Ingram Barnett.

Delbert loved to cook and was a fine artist and sculptor of Dungeons and Dragons figurines. He also loved building classic sailing ship model kits. He was extremely intelligent; being part of the team that surveyed the Cumberland Gap Tunnel and levy for Pineville. Delbert was loved by everyone who knew him. Not only was he very talented artistically, but he had a kind way about him that made everyone feel at ease. Words cannot express the impact he has made and the many lives he has touched with his art, and with his life.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Mitchell Barnett.

He is survived by the following members of his family, siblings Lucinda (Chris) Porter, Scharlotte (William) Niebling, Olan Keith Barnett, Kathy Sutton, Allene (Louie) Turner, Harold (Brenda) Barnett, Kay Allen, and Shannon Barnett, special nieces Jess and Micki, and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of William Delbert Barnett will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. noon Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Wilson presiding.

Graveside Services will follow in the Barnett Cemetery.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Barnett Family.

