MIDDLESBORO — Rev. William "Danny" Cody, age 60, Middlesboro, KY went home to be with his Master, surrounded by his family on Monday, September 2, 2019 at his home. He loved God and his family more than anything. He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Rev. Henry Cody and Viola Sharp Cody; two brothers: Almer Ray Cody and Virgil Cody; four sisters: Patsy Raymond, Phyllis Anderson, Judy Maiden and Carolyn Helton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Kathy Cody of Middlesboro, KY; one son, Travis Cody (Marcia Minton) both of Middlesboro, KY; one daughter, Amy Brown (Randy Brown) of New Tazewell, TN; three grandsons who he adored, Dillan and Jonathan Lamb, both of New Tazewell, TN and Joshua Cody of Middlesboro, KY; seven brothers: George (Mae) Cody of New Tazewell, TN, Harold Cody of Forge Ridge, TN, Larry (Barbara) Cody of Michigan, Don (Bonnie) Cody of Middlesboro, KY, Curtis (Denice) of Michigan, Raymond Cody of New York; two sisters: Alice (Haven) Hall of Michigan and Brenda (Jack) Fultz of New Tazewell, TN. He also had three special girls what he loved: Emily and Kaylee Griffith and Jayleigh Minton, all of Middlesboro, KY. He had a very special football team that he loved and enjoyed being apart of the Bell County Middle School Bobcats. A special thanks to Heather Cox for everything she done and thank you to Dr. Shanshal, Dr. Douglas and their staff.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ferlin Daniels and Rev. Tyler DeBusk officiating. Music will be by Clear Fork Baptist Church Choir and Jerry Barnett. Pallbearers will be the Bell County Middle School Football Team and Coaches. Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Smith Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

