SPEEDWELL, Tenn. — William Matt Baker, Jr., age 91, a resident of Speedwell, Tennessee passed away on December 23, 2019 at the Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center in Tazewell, Tennessee.

He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, William Matt Baker III; brothers: Ralph Baker, Charlie Baker, Sollie Baker, Robert Baker, Jack Baker and 1 infant brother; sisters: Betty Balliet and Blanche Marie Baker.

He is survived by the following members of his family:

Wife: Joyce Baker

Children: Gary Baker, Barry (Becky) Baker, Bruce (Dee) Baker and Ralph Baker

4 Grandsons

2 Granddaughters

10 Great-grandchildren

3 Great-Great Granddaughters

Special People: Bonnie Reasoner, Charlie (Betty) Daniels, Paul Edwards and Eloise Brown

And a host of many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Creech Funeral Home in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the Creech Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Brummett and Rev. Charles Taylor presiding. Music will be provided by George and Diane Bolinger and Linda Claiborne.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Hurst Cemetery, Pineville, Kentucky, in the Page Cut-off Community. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Creech Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is in charge of all arrangements.