MIDDLESBORO - William Edward Ogle Jr. (Bill Jr.), age 59, of Middlesboro, Kentucky was reunited with his loving father (William Edward Ogle), his sister (Loretta Faye Hatfield), his daughter (Latisha Sue Ogle), and with our Lord and Savior on April 16, 2019. Bill lovingly referred to as Billbo by his friends was born on August 21, 1959. Bill was known throughout his life for his ability to love, his generosity, and his loyalty and dedication to his family and friends. He worked alongside of his Father at Creech Funeral Home for 16 years.

He is survived by the following members of his family: his Mother, Rosetta Ogle; sister, Linda (Mike) Miracle; the Mother of his children, T.J. Ogle; and his children: Andrea (Danny) Ogle, Jerica (Justin) Ogle, and Bradley Ogle; Grandchildren: Chloe Ogle, Nelson Carroll and Jeremiah Carroll; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the Cannon Creek Cemetery, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

