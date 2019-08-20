MIDDLESBORO — William Doug Smith, age 76, Middlesboro, KY, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was born June 6, 1943 in Middlesboro, KY, the son of the late Dewey Milburn Smith and Edith Mays Smith. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jo Smith; brothers: Roy Smith, James Smith, and Dewey "Tubby" Smith; sister, Helen Sue Smith; infant son, William Scott Smith and nephew, Brian Smith.

He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War.

Doug is survived by his daughter, Lisa Partin; grandsons: Zachary (Caitlin) Partin and Tyler (Kassidy) Partin; brothers, bobby Smith and John (Shelia) Smith; sisters: Betty (David) Kemsey and Ann Hall; special friends: Manuel Partin and Barbara Hatfield; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Hunter officiating. Music will be provided by Alva Cunningham. Pallbearers will be Zachary Partin, Tyler Partin, Manuel Partin, David Kemsey, David Hall, Danny Smith, and John Smith. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens with full military honors conducted by Campbell County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

