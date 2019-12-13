|
|
DiDomizio, Adalgisa
Adalgisa "Alice" (Chiulli) DiDomizio, 88, of Cromwell, beloved wife of the late Ralph DiDomizio, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Cugnoli, Province of Pescara, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Elizabeth (Mariani) Chiulli.
Alice had lived in Cromwell since 1958 and was a member of Saint John Church. She loved to play cards, cook, and be with family and most of all loved her grandchildren deeply.
Alice is survived by three sons, Mark C. DiDomizio, Michael D. DiDomizio and his wife, Laura and Matthew R. DiDomizio, all of Cromwell; a daughter, Milva McDonald of Medford, MA; a sister, Olga Giampietro and her husband Antonio of Canada; a sister-in-law, Teresa DiDomizio of Cromwell; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, Alice was predeceased by five brothers, Mario, Delfino, Donato, Guido, and Antonio Chiulli and two sisters, Aurora Girolamo and Sabina Bafumi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 16 at 10:00 am at Saint John Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Family and friends may call on Monday morning before the service from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's memory may be made to Saint John Church, 5 Saint John Court, Cromwell, CT 06416. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 14, 2019