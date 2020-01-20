|
Bartosz, Adamina
Adamina Bartosz, 73, of Middletown, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Poland the daughter of the late Hieromin and Janina Sych. Adamina is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Sych-Borkowski and her husband Joseph of Branford. She was predeceased by her son, Atty. Tomasz "Tom" Bartosz, sister, Wieslawa Kolacz and brother, Boguslaw Sych. Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, January 24th at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of her family. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the services. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 21, 2020