Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Resources
More Obituaries for Adamina Bartosz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adamina Bartosz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adamina Bartosz Obituary
Bartosz, Adamina
Adamina Bartosz, 73, of Middletown, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Poland the daughter of the late Hieromin and Janina Sych. Adamina is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Sych-Borkowski and her husband Joseph of Branford. She was predeceased by her son, Atty. Tomasz "Tom" Bartosz, sister, Wieslawa Kolacz and brother, Boguslaw Sych. Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, January 24th at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of her family. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the services. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adamina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -