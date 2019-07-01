|
|
Kozlowski, Adella
Adella Kozlowski, 95, of Middletown, died Sunday June 30, 2019 at Apple Rehab in Meriden. She was born in Beacon Falls, CT, daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Jendras) Kozlowski. Prior to her retirement, Adella worked at Pratt & Whitney. Adella is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Alfreda Kozlowski, Veronica Kozlowski, Jacqueline Rybczyk, Alice Patchkofsky and her brother, Theodore Kozlowski. Funeral services and burial in Calvary Cemetery are private. There are no calling hours. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on July 2, 2019