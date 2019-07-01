Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Resources
More Obituaries for Adella Kozlowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adella Kozlowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adella Kozlowski Obituary
Kozlowski, Adella
Adella Kozlowski, 95, of Middletown, died Sunday June 30, 2019 at Apple Rehab in Meriden. She was born in Beacon Falls, CT, daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Jendras) Kozlowski. Prior to her retirement, Adella worked at Pratt & Whitney. Adella is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Alfreda Kozlowski, Veronica Kozlowski, Jacqueline Rybczyk, Alice Patchkofsky and her brother, Theodore Kozlowski. Funeral services and burial in Calvary Cemetery are private. There are no calling hours. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now