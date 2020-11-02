Esler, Adrienne Judith
Adrienne Judith Esler, 75, of Middletown, passed away on October 30, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Miller) Esler.
Adrienne lived in Middletown most of her adult life and was a member of South Congregational Church. She worked at Aetna for twelve years which she fondly called "Little Aetna". She also worked at Companion and Homemakers for several years. Adrienne always loved dogs and enjoyed country music.
Adrienne is survived by her sister, Diane Rene of Cromwell.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Adrienne's memory may be made to South Congregational Church, 9 Pleasant Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com