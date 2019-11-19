|
Ackerman, Adrienne M.
Adrienne M. Ackerman, 83, was born on October 12, 1936 in New Haven, CT, and passed away on November 13, 2019 at Connecticut Baptist Home in Meriden, CT. Until recently, she was a resident of Middletown, CT, and formerly resided in West Haven and Portland, CT. She was the daughter of the late William H. Ackerman, Sr. and Catherine Coyle Ackerman, and sister of the late William H. Ackermann, Jr., Howard J. Ackerman and Christopher Ackerman.
After graduating from Middletown High School, Adrienne attended Stone College in New Haven earning her Diploma on August 11, 1955 and was subsequently employed at the Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus in New Haven. Adrienne was an avid and passionate bird watcher with her beloved brother, Howard. Both were loyal members of The New Haven Bird Club and served diligently for two years as Program Co-Chairmen for the aforementioned club.
Along with her very best friend, George Koczon of Meriden, Adrienne leaves behind the wonderful friendship of Maria and Richard Berman of Wethersfield, Joan and Mickey Mantle of Cromwell, Mary Lou and Joseph Regan of North Branford, Laurie Reynolds of North Branford, Ann P. Russo of Middletown, Cindy Sabota of Wallingford, Denise Sajdak of Middletown, and Margaret Weber of Middletown. She was predeceased by loyal friends and fellow birders, George and Millie Letis of East Haven. Adrienne's Family of Friends express their sincere appreciation for the compassionate care-giving provided by all associated with the Franciscan Home and Hospice Care, with the Connecticut Baptist Home during her most recent illness, and for the loving ministry of Father George Couturier and Father Paul Halovatch in tending to her spiritually and sacramentally, throughout her end days in this life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Josephine Bakhita Parish at the Church of Saint Elizabeth Seton, 280 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. Family and friends will begin to gather at 12:30 p.m. before Mass to manifest their final respects. Interment will take place on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., at Saint Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Avenue, West Haven, CT, Section R. Donations in Adrienne's memory may be made to Saint Josephine Bakhita Parish.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the D'Angelo Funeral Home of Middletown, CT For online condolences please visit dangelofuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 20, 2019