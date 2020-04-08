|
Shipley, Agnes
Agnes Lemmon Shipley, 91, longtime resident of Durham, wife of the late Donald Shipley, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020. Agnes was born in New Haven on November 6, 1928, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Gralton) Lemmon. Agnes grew up in Morris Cove and graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1946. She worked for the Southern New England Telephone Company for 15 years and for the State of CT for 28 years retiring from OPM in 1988. She was an antique dealer for many years doing shows around CT. She lived in the house her husband built in Durham for over 65 years and made many friends with her sharp wit and keen sense of humor. Agnes is survived by her nephews and nieces, Gary and Jean Lemmon of Branford, Brian and Tatiana Lemmon of Wallingford, Russel Copeland of CA, Nancy Popovich of OH, and Nadia, Victoria and Nicholas Lemmon of CT. She was predeceased by brothers Harry, Joseph and William Lemmon and her sister, Mildred Copeland. The family wishes to thank Companions and Home Makers and the staff at Whispering Pines Nursing Center for the care they gave Agnes in her final years. Being a cat lover having taken in many strays in her life, one of Agnes final requests was for memorial donations in her memory go to the Branford Compassion Club, 2037 Foxon Rd., North Branford CT 06471.
Given the current situation there will be no calling hours and interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. Please share condolences online at www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 9, 2020