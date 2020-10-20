Winham, Albert M.
Albert Melville Winham, loving husband of Marygrace for 62 years, passed away Monday October 19, 2020. He was born in New York City, son of the later Francis "Frank" and Ann (McGloin) Winham. He attended St. John Prep and St. John University. Albert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a Certified Public Accountant, member of the Knights of Columbus, volunteered at Middlesex Hospital and a history buff. He and his wife loved to travel and share many memories of their Europe trips. Al was an avid New York Giants fan and went to all the home games before moving to Connecticut. Al leaves his sons, Michael of Old Saybrook, Stephen of Middletown; the loves of his life grandchildren, Ryan, Rachel and Ian; brother, John; sister-in-law, Marie Zunno; nieces, Laura (Steven), Lisa (Robert), Melissa, Mary and Laruen. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday, October 23rd at 11 a.m. at St. John Church. Family and friends may gather prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date at the State Veterans' Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.