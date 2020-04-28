|
Novak Jr., Albin W.
Albin W. Novak Jr., 79, of Graymoor Garrison, New York, formerly of Middletown, Connecticut, passed away on April 22, 2020. He was born in Middletown, Connecticut and graduated Woodrow Wilson High School. Albin joined the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement in Garrison, New York. He was Assigned the Name Br. Theodore, better known as Br. Ted. He served as a Friar for over 60 years in the religious order. He was the son of the late Albin W. Sr. and Sophie M. Novak
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 29, 2020