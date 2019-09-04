|
|
Salafia Sr., Alfred James
Alfred James Salafia Sr., 89, of Portland, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the much-loved husband of Connie (LaBella) Salafia for 64 years. He was born October 23, 1929, in Middletown, son of the late Gaetano and Angelina (Magnano) Salafia. He will be dearly missed by his children, Fred Salafia Jr. (Joni), Cindy Venuti (Don) and Lisa LaPlant (Jim Prokop) and also his seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his seven siblings. A veteran of the Korean War, he served with the US Army. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, Portland. Calling hours to be held on Saturday, September 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 S Main St., Middletown, followed by a 10:30 a.m. funeral mass at St. Mary Church, 51 Freestone Ave., Portland. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Sebastian's Cemetery, Rockfall.
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 5, 2019