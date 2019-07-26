|
|
Thyberg, Alfred
Alfred C. Thyberg Jr. of Warren, CT passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in New Milford, CT at the age of 95.
He was born November 16, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY son of the late Alfred C. Thyberg Sr. and Anna A. (Johnson) Thyberg. He served in the Naval Air Corps from 1943 to 1945 then moved to Warren, CT in 1947. On June 28, 1954, he married Elaine R. Reibetanz in Bellerose, NY. Mr. Thyberg was the founder and director of Mt. Lake Bible Camp in Warren, CT. Affectionately known as "Uncle Al" to staff and campers, he operated the camp for nearly 70 years before retiring in 2013. Mr. Thyberg is survived by his sons Scott Thyberg of Warren, CT; Chris Thyberg and his wife Leslie of Pittsburgh, PA; Peter Thyberg and his wife Frances of Auckland, New Zealand; daughter Katherine Spatschek and her husband Willy of Waidhofen, Germany; grandchildren David, Hannah, Christopher, Emily, Anna, Jan and Timothy. He was predeceased by his wife Elaine, his son Stephen, by a brother and three sisters. Calling hours will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. The burial will be private.Contributions in Mr. Thyberg's memory may be made to Christian Youth Fellowship, Inc., 58 Mountain Lake Rd., Warren, CT 06777.
Published in Register Citizen & Middletown Press from July 28 to July 29, 2019