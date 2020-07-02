Odoardi, Alfredo

Alfredo Odoardi passed away June 4, in Melbourne, FL. Born in Chieti, Italy in 1933, he spent most of his life in CT before retiring to FL. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Caroline May, his son, Martin Edward, and his grandson, Austin Hunter. He is survived by his son, Alfred Linn (Carol), grandson, Edward Kirk (Ulster Park, NY), daughter, Leanne (John) Hunter, (Melbourne, FL) and nieces, Wanda (Carmen) and Theresa (Julian) Giampietri (Ontario, Canada) and their children and grandchildren. His ashes, and those of Caroline and Martin, will be scattered at sea.



