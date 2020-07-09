Kearns, Alice Corrinne
Alice Corrinne Kearns, age 72, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Middlesex Health Care Facility in Middletown, CT. She was born on December 28, 1947, in Norwalk, CT, to Vinnie Braud and Corrinne (Poirier) Braud. She split her childhood between Connecticut, Florida and Louisiana. She was a 1966 graduate of Central Catholic High School. She worked as a business manager for a multitude of businesses where she shined as a dedicated, organized boss. Alice truly lived life, she loved to travel, her first big trip was to Germany where her husband was stationed with the Army. On weekends she would travel all over Europe by train to see as much as possible, after 2 years she returned to CT to start her family, but never lost the travel bug. Her favorite place was by the water, as a child she was an accomplished Jr. Olympic swimmer and one of the youngest lifeguards on the Atlantic Coast. After raising her children, she made the move to the ocean. She lived for 25 years in Stuart, FL, where she had a lot of friends and loved gardening and going to the shore. She returned to CT to be with her 2 granddaughters that were truly the loves of her life. She was predeceased by her father Vinnie Braud, her mother Corrinne Poirier Braud and her brother Hermas Braud. She is survived by her son, Sean Kearns; her daughter Colleen McMeken and husband Cliff, their 2 daughters Jaclyn and Brynn; her sister Kathy Braud and brothers Arthur and Henry Braud. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. The family has chosen to honor her wishes of being returned to the ocean at a later date. In lieu of flowers, they would like you to make a donation to the Dementia Society of America
in her name. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland, is in charge of arrangements.