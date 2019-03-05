Dericot, Alice (Shelton)

Alice Bernice (Shelton) Dericot, 87, of Middletown, slipped into eternal rest at the Middlesex Health Hospital on February 27, 2019. Born in Rockville, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late George and Mozelle (Harris) Shelton. Alice was a longtime member of the Mount Hebron Baptist Church in Meriden, where she served in several capacities throughout the years.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Dericot-Pina (David); a sister, Patricia Riley of Cromwell; three grandchildren, Ryan Holley of Meriden, Dana Hatley of Cromwell and Diamond Hatley of Little Rock, AR; four great-grandchildren, Iilliyah Holley of Houston, TX, Sanea Hatley of Cromwell, Jayden Peterson of Meriden and Denim Ross of Little Rock, AR and a host of nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Alice was predeceased by her husband, Arthur G. Dericot; four brothers and two sisters.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Hebron Baptist Church, 84 Franklin Street, Meriden. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may call on Thursday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's memory may be made to the of Connecticut, 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108.