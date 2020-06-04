Dickenson-Rogoz, Alice Marie

Alice Marie "Ring" Dickenson-Rogoz (née Palmer) died peacefully in New London on May 24th, 2020 at the age of 93. Alice is survived by her sister Shirley, brother Bradford, her 4 children, nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.Alice was born on April 5, 1927 in Manchester, CT to Alice (née Hoffner) and Edwin Palmer. After moving to Middletown, CT, Alice began working as a Junior Supervisor for Southern New England Telephone. She also served as a homemaker and then as a Nurse Assistant for Dr. Chase.

Alice volunteered her time to helping people learn about their early American family history, sewing quilts, crocheting pot-holders, and making trinkets with acorns. In addition, she enjoyed taking her grandchildren to the beach, crabbing, and baking her famed Gingerbread cookies, coveted by all who knew her. All who had the pleasure of having her in their life will miss a beloved mother, aunt, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lucretia Shaw Chapter of the DAR.



