Thompson, Alice

Alice Beatrice (Horton) Thompson, 92, of Middletown, wife of the late Alexander Thompson, Sr., passed away on May 1, 2019 at Middlesex Health. Born in Colerain, NC, she was the daughter of the late Sherman Lee and Rosetta (Morris) Horton.

Alice lived the majority of her life in Middletown. She was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board and the Mother Board Bench, was a Deaconess and part of the Senior Choir. She also served on the Pastor Aid Society under Rev. Lorenzo Woods. Alice was very involved and dedicated to her church.

Alice is survived by two sons, Alexander Thompson, Jr. of Pinole, CA and Cornelius Thompson of Plano, TX; three daughters, Caroline NTA of New Britain, Rosetta Thompson of New Haven and Geneva Thompson of Richmond, CA; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband and parents, Alice was predeceased by her son, Daniel Thompson, three brothers, and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 346 Butternut Street, Middletown. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church.