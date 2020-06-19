AMES, ALLEN STERLING

Allen Sterling Ames, 78, died on June 12, 2020 in the comfort of home, after a long battle with congestive heart failure.

Allen was born on November 1, 1942 in Middletown, Connecticut the son of Dr. William Gard and Hope Sterling Ames.

Allen was a scholar of English and Theater. He received his bachelor degree from Wesleyan University (Middletown, CT) and went on to complete his masters at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Allen is survived by his brother Jonathan Ames (California), wife Judith Scribner Ames (Frisco, Texas), and children Elizabeth Ames Miller (Frisco, Texas), Sean Michael Ames (Deep River, CT), Beth Organ (Vernon, Ct), William Thoet (Sterling, Virginia) and Virginia Thoet Mihelcic (Ashburn, Virginia). He was a proud grandfather and great grandfather.

Everyone who knew Allen, knew he had a love of theater and the open sea and would be the first person to correct your English.

There are no services planned. We ask that in lieu of flowers or donations, please support the anti-Trump campaign, a cause he was very vocal about.



