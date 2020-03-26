|
Bugnacki, Althea
Althea (Wooley) Bugnacki, 87, of Middletown, wife of the late, Richard A. Bugnacki, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Wadsworth Glen Health Care. She was born in Middletown, daughter of Neil and Ethel Louise (Culver) Wooley. Althea was a good listener, who was always ready to lend a hand. She enjoyed going for car rides and pineapple pizza. She will be greatly missed by her loving family. Althea is survived by her son Donald Bugnacki, of Cape Coral, FL, daughter, Candace Williams of Weeki Wachee, FL, brothers, Calvin Wooley of Westfield, sisters, Lucille Foreman of Middletown, Loretta Heise of Middletown and two grandchildren, Jacqueline and Edward, Jr. She was predeceased by a son Richard "Rick" Bugnacki, daughter Teri-Lynn Bugnacki, son-in-law, Edward Williams, brothers, Leonard Wooley Sr., Richard Wooley and sister Evelyn Campbell. Funeral services will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 27, 2020