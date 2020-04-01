|
|
Roy, Alva
Alva Roy, 83, of Middletown, beloved husband of Patricia (Tardif) Roy, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Fort Kent, ME, son of Onezime and Denise Anaise (Caron) Roy. Alva served with the National Guard for 10 years. He was a communicant of St. Pius X Church for 55 years and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Alva is survived by his wife Patricia of 59 years, sons, James Roy and his wife Debora of Carthage, MO, Carl Roy of Ellenburg Depot, NY, Donald Roy and his wife Lisa of Middletown, Brian Roy and his wife Janet of Middletown, sister, Wellena (Roy) Saucier of Fort Kent, ME, seven grandchildren, Kristen, Matthew, Jeffrey, Nicholas, Genevieve, Katherine and Nathan. He was predeceased by his brothers, Alphee, Archie, Romeo and Omer Roy, sisters, Anita Roy, and Alpheda (Roy) Saucier. A private graveside service will be held at the Minor Street Cemetery in Middletown. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in a future date. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff of Middlesex Hospital for their support for Alva's care. Those who wish may send memorial donations to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101 or the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
