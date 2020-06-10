Lisitano, Amanda J.
Amanda June Lisitano, 41, of Higganum, CT, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, June 7th. A beloved mother, sister, fiancée, daughter, and friend, Amanda's life was taken too soon. Amanda was born on June 30, 1978 to Marsha Brielmann and Joseph Lisitano Jr. Amanda went on to obtain her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Early Childhood Education. She was a dedicated preschool teacher first at Haddam Cooperative Nursery School and presently at Environmental Sciences Magnet School in Hartford. She was also an active member of Haddam Junior Women's Club, enjoyed camping, the beach, and most importantly, spending time with her entire family. Above all, Amanda's top priority was always motherhood. Amanda made sure her son and daughters had every opportunity and will be remembered by her three children for their nightly bedtime snuggles. Amanda has courageously battled stage four colon cancer since 2014. Her strength and determination will be remembered by everyone who knew her. Amanda was predeceased by her father, Joseph Lisitano, Jr. She is survived by her children, Kaden, Camryn, and Brylee, her fiancé, Jason Rode, her mother and step-father Marsha and Glenn Brielmann of Haddam, sisters, Marci Marciniec (Rob) of Haddam, Shanna Lisitano (Sean) of Higganum, Elizabeth Kormos (Dan) of Moodus, and Alexandra Stackhouse (Dakota) of Middlebury. She also leaves behind many nephews and nieces. A memorial service in celebration of Amanda's life will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 31 Main Street, East Haddam, CT, on her 42nd birthday, June 30th, at 1:00 p.m. Visit www.ststeves.org for more details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the education fund for her three children at Liberty Bank. Please direct any donations to "Kaden, Camryn & Brylee Listano-Rode Fund" in person at any Liberty Bank location or by mail to Liberty Bank, 116 Bridge Street, Haddam, CT 06438. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 10, 2020.