Murphy, Amelia
Amelia "Amy" (Korecki) Murphy, age 94, of Portland, Connecticut, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Amy has entered eternal rest joining her late husband, Robert Murphy.
Amy was born on October 11th, 1925 in Hartford, Connecticut to Benedict and Scholastica (Korzinski) Korecki. She was the sister to the late Francis, Joseph, Mary, Benedict, Charles, Olga, John and Martha Korecki and sister-in-law to their beloved spouses. Amy grew up in Cromwell, Connecticut. In 1950, she married the love of her life, Robert Murphy and moved to Portland, Connecticut. They became parishioners of St. Mary's Church and raised their three children within its community and school. Amy became an active member of the Altar Society and always helped in the Church's community events. She looked after her family, friends and neighbors and was always there with a coleslaw or batch of bars. Amy loved to bowl, dance, collect cook books, watch golf and make beautiful flower arrangements. She loved nature, bird watching and often took walks with her grandchildren pointing out the beauty all around us. One of her favorite activities was taking her grandchildren to Lyman Orchards to go apple picking and spoil them after with sweet confections. Amy enjoyed playing cards with the ladies and crocheting items for her family and friends. She also took many trips to places such as the Catskills, the beaches in Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and visiting her sister in California. Amy was extremely grateful for all of the blessings in her life.
Amy is survived by her children: David J. Murphy and his wife Kathleen, Roberta (late husband Richard) Martyniak, Gail Gardiner and her husband Skip. Five granddaughters: Amy Martyniak, Cindy Martyniak, Katie Martyniak, Amanda Murphy and Shannon Murphy. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Mary (Murphy) McBrien and beloved Godson, John Liseo as well as many nieces and nephews.
Amy's funeral services will be private for the immediate family. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the many nurses, aids and staff at Portland Care and Rehab Centre for the wonderful care and support provided over the years. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Portland Food Bank, P.O. Box 71, Portland, CT 06480 or https://www.portlandct.org/portland-food-bank
The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St, Portland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 30, 2020