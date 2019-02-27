Middletown Press Obituaries
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Andrew Saltus
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Saltus, Andrew J.
Andrew J. Saltus, 95, formerly of Cromwell, husband of the late Lucy (Gionfriddo) Saltus, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Apple Rehab, Colchester. He was born in Winooski, VT, the son of the late Christopher and Marie A. (Boutin) Saltus. A veteran of World War II, Andrew served with the US Army. Prior to his retirement, he was the owner/operator of Andy's Aluminum Siding in Cromwell. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 105, Cromwell. He is survived by his son, Andrew Saltus and his wife Cathy of East Haddam; daughters, Sandra Danforth and her husband Philip, and Andrea Lee and her husband Stephen, all of Fort Myers; two brothers, Mansfield "Bud" Saltus of VA and William Saltus of East Haddam; also several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Loreen Lee and two sisters, Lillian Schiemann and Marie Savage. The family would like to thank Apple Rehab of Colchester for their compassion and care provided to Andy throughout his stay. Funeral services will be held Saturday (March 2nd) at 10 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial with military honors will be in the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. S #4B, Southington, CT 06489. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 27, 2019
