|
|
Deegan, Angela
Angela "Angie" (Lastrina) Deegan, of Guarino Drive and Heritage Common Retirement Community in Middletown passed away on Friday, October 4. Beloved wife of the late John F. Deegan, Sr., she was born in Middletown on April 15, 1934, daughter of the late Louis and Helen (Bibisi) Lastrina. A lifelong resident of Middletown, she worked in the Middletown school system as a teacher's aide and the family catering business. Angie was a member of St. Sebastian Church, Saint Theresa's Guild, American Legion Post 75 Auxiliary and the Italian American Auxiliary.
Angie is survived by her five loving sons and daughters-in-law, John and Patti (Nettis), Robert and Nancy (Schultz), William and Charise (Brown), Louis, Patrick and Tracy (Way) Deegan. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She will be missed by Jonna-Lynn, Justin D., Justin B., Javaris, Aaron, Ian, Sean, Kelly, Adam and her great-grandchildren Kayleen, Alex, Selena, Lilyana and Alexa. Her sisters, Sandy Kmietek and Helen Rafala, survive her as well as many nieces, nephews and her 8 special nieces in Atlantic City.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 9th at 10:30 a.m. from the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, followed by a mass of Christian burial in St. Sebastian Church at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 8th from 5-7 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Middlesex Hospice Unit, C/O Development Office, 55 Crescent St., Middletown, CT, 06457 or to Middlesex Health Cancer Center, 536 Saybrook Rd., Middletown, CT 06457.
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 7, 2019