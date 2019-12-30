Middletown Press Obituaries
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
Angela DiMauro
Angela DiMauro, 92 of Middletown, wife of the late Rosario DiMauro, passed away at Middlesex Hospital on December 29, 2019. Angela was born July 18, 1927 in Melilli, Sicily, daughter of the late Sebastian and Sebastiana (Marchese) Augeri. Angela was employed as a sewing machine operator. She is survived by a daughter, Joanne Spada of Middletown, two brothers, Joseph Augeri of Middletown and John Augeri of Florida, formerly of Middletown, a sister, Carmela Marchese of Middletown, five grandchildren, Sebastian Spada, Rosario Spada, Michael Spada, Tommy DiMauro, Christina DiMauro, four great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Isabella, Sabrina and Antonio Spada, a daughter-in-law, Maria DiMauro, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Salvatore DiMauro and a sister Josephine DeProto. Family and friends may call at the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St., Middletown on Friday, December 3rd from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the D'Angelo Funeral Home on Saturday morning, Dec 4th at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 at St. Sebastian Church followed by interment in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 1, 2020
