Angelina Augeri
Augeri, Angelina
Angelina Augeri, 92, of Middletown, died Wednesday August 12, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born in Middletown, daughter of the late Sebastiano and Vincenza (DiMauro) Augeri. Angelina was employed with the food service department at Wesleyan University. She is survived by her brothers, Salvatore "Lefty" Augeri, Frank Augeri and his wife Louise, Angelo "Butch" Augeri, all of Middletown, along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and Michael Augeri, and sisters, Josephine Bartolotta, Mary Bonaiuto, Rose Gionfriddo, Lucy Tiscia and Concentina Augeri. Funeral services will be private. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
