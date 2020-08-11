1/1
Angelo Aresco
1940 - 2020
Aresco, Angelo
Angelo Anthony Aresco of Middletown Connecticut passed away at his home on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 80 with his adoring family by his side. Angelo was born on August 7, 1940 in Meilli, Sicily. The son of Carmelo and Emanuela (Rafala) Aresco. Angelo is survived by his loving wife of fifty-one years, Nella Pitruzzello Aresco, his daughter Emanuela and her husband Michael Vernile, his daughter Tina Aresco, Siblings Giuseppa Bongiorno and Elena and her husband Rosario Morello. Angelo was also survived by his brother-in-law Mario and his wife Anna Pitruzzello, sisters-in-law Carmela and her husband Joe Sarcia and Daniella and her husband John Nowakowski. Angelo was predeceased by his brother-in-law Lello Bongiorno. Angelo was also survived by his nephews and nieces Sal, Carl, and Mark, Lucia, Loredana, Fulvia and their spouses in addition to many other nephews, nieces and cousins.
Angelo retired from the City of Middletown Public Works. He took pride in his garden and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. Relatives and friends may call at the D'Angelo Funeral Home Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Due to Public Health Crisis, Mask or Face Coverings and Social distancing is required in The Funeral Home, Church and Cemetery.

Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
