Angelo Monarca, 84, of Middletown, CT, passed away on September 8th, 2020 peacefully at Middlesex Hospital. Angelo was born in Melilli, Sicily to the late Sebastiano Monarca and Maria Aresco Monarca on February 15th, 1936. Angelo emigrated from Melilli, Sicily in 1962 and was a resident in Middletown for 58 years. He was a member of St. Sebastian Church. Angelo was passionate about his family, and loved family gatherings. He also enjoyed singing Italian opera. He was a very successful hard working skilled mason and business owner and was a member of Local1 Mason Union. Angelo has constructed many beautiful masonry buildings throughout the state of CT. Angelo is survived by his loving wife, Giuseppa Monarca and his son Sebastian Monarca and his wife, Marianne Monarca, his daughter Julia Hasbrouck and her husband, Brett Hasbrouck, his late daughter Carmelina Monarca, and his two grandchildren, Melissa Hasbrouck and Angelina Monarca. Angelo was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Concetto, Vittorio, Guerino, Angelina Monarca and Giuseppa Milardo. Angelo also leaves behind his surviving brothers, Ottavio Monarca and his wife Letizia, and Aldo Monarca and his wife Marlene, as well as, his sisters, Carmela Pitruzzello, Enza Russo, Concetta Carta and her husband Rosario, and sisters-in-law Donata and Vincenza Monarca. Angelo is also survived by many nephews and nieces. Calling hours will be Monday, September 14th, 2020 5-7 p.m. at the D'Angelo Funeral home at 22 South Main Street, Middletown. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church, 155 Washington St., Middletown. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery in Middletown. (Face Masks and social distancing is required). The Monarca family wants to thank Dr. Michael Good, the Portland Nursing Home and the Hospice staff of Middlesex Hospital for their support and care.



