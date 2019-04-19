Middletown Press Obituaries
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Anita Christine (Lewis) Byrne, 60, of East Haddam, beloved wife of Denis G. J. Byrne for forty years, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 after a five-year fight with cancer at Middlesex Health. Anita was the loving mother of Shaun J. Byrne of Middletown and Kelly A. Barclay and her husband Tyson of Uncasville. Born in Narberth, Wales, she was the daughter of George and Joan (Hadley) Lewis of Wales.
Anita lived in East Haddam since 1989 and was a member of East Haddam Volunteer Ambulance. Anita had extrasensory perception and was a psychic.
Anita is also survived by three siblings, Susan Jones, Phillip Lewis and Helen Lewis-Jones of Wales; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marie and Ken Robinson of Wales and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23 at 3:30 p.m. at Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Family and friends may call from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anita's memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 20, 2019
